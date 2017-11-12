Balkun Brothers In Studio

Fresh off appearances in France, the Netherlands and Germany, Hartford’s own Balkun Brothers will be at the WRTC studios for an interview and acoustic performance on the Nov. 15 edition of the Boris Rock Show.

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon and the band is expected to be on around 10:30 a.m. Click here to listen live.

The power duo — who originally hailed from West Hartford — play a hybrid of fuzzed-out blues that often borders on psychedelic heavy metal meets funk, features guitarist/vocalist Steve Balkun and Nick “The Hammer” Balkun on drums and vocals. They are supporting their recent release Devil on TV (Dixiefrog Records). Their fourth trek to Europe in the books, the group plays at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Nov. 15 and at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Nov. 17.

Formed in 2010, the group’s following as grown from local to regional and continues to expand as they have appearances slated for Virginia, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, Florida, upstate New York and Massachusetts to round out the year.

They were named best blues band and best overall band in the CTNOW 2015 Music Awards and, most recently, taking honors as rock act of the year in the 2017 New England Music Awards.