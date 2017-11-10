Anthony Gomes Featured

An interview with guitarist Anthony Gomes will be featured on the Nov. 11 edition of Greasy Tracks as part of a program focusing on blues guitarists.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. — click here to listen live.

Gomes leads a trio featuring bassist Carlton Armstrong and drummer Freddy Spencer, Jr. at Bridge Street Live in Collinsville on Nov. 17. There will be tickets given away during the program.

Redefining blues-rock, Gomes believes that there can be a “message in the music” and strives to deliver a potent brand of original material that carries the spirit of the roots of blues, but he isn’t shy about giving a nod to key influences such as Jimi Hendrix, Albert Collins, B.B. King, Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Rory Gallagher and Jeff Beck whom he refers to as “the greatest living guitarist.”

“The blues is old, but not tired,” says Gomes, “it speaks as truthfully today, and for this generation, as it ever has.”

Born in Toronto, but based in St. Louis, Gomes has spent time honing his playing and writing chops in Nashville and Chicago. He’s released a dozen studio and live recordings, played in nearly 20 countries and shared the stage with the likes of B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, Jonny Lang, Robert Cray and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Gomes has been able to take his passion for music beyond the recording studio and stage via his non-profit organization, Music Is The Medicine Foundation which he founded in 2010. The group has helped children with cancer, young adults with autism and war veterans with PTSD. It has also funded songwriting scholarships, offered musical education programs and donated musical instruments and recording equipment to organizations in the United States and Canada.