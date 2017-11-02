Definitive Book Captures 40 Years of Grateful Dead Photos

Interviews with veteran music photographer Jay Blakesberg and former Relix editor-in-chief Josh Baron — who discuss their latest project, Eyes Of The World: Grateful Dead Photography 1965-1995 (Rock Out Books) — will be featured on the Nov. 4 edition of Greasy Tracks.

The program, which will include a wide range of live offerings by the Grateful Dead, airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The just-released book, a truly definitive collection of images of the band, features the work of 61 photographers, a total of 220 photos — including many that have never been published — over 272 pages.

The fine art, coffee-table styled tome weighs in at six-plus pounds and measures a unique one foot by one foot which means two-page photo spreads are nearly two feet in length.

Blakesberg — whose first Grateful Dead concert was the epic Sept. 3, 1977, performance at Raceway Park in Englishtown, N.J. – has been a music photographer for more than 30 years. His has published more than a dozen books and his work has appeared in hundreds of publications while his photos have graced dozens of album covers.

Baron’s first live Grateful Dead experience came a bit later, Dec. 10, 1993 at the Los Angeles Sports Arena and while it didn’t equal the acclaim of the aforementioned Englishtown ’77 show, it did feature Branford Marsalis sitting in for the entire concert.

Baron joined Relix in 2002 and served as the magazine’s editor-in-chief 2007-13. In 2011, he co-authored Ticket Masters: The Rise of the Concert Industry and How The Public Got Scalped (Plume). He is currently vice president, business development for Songkick.