New WEB CD Debuts On ‘RTC

Hartford-based soul/funk outfit West End Blend’s just-released CD Attitude made its broadcast debut on the Oct. 31 edition of Tuesday Jazz where the band’s trombonist John Mundy was interviewed.

Coincidentally, the feature on the band fell on the fifth anniversary of WEB’s first live performance. Click here to listen to the archive.

The album is the octet’s fourth full-length effort and comes on the eve of the group’s most aggressive tour to date as they play 21 shows in nine states beginning Nov. 2 at Garcia’s in Port Chester, N.Y., followed by a CD release party at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford on Nov. 3.

Other local dates include a Dec. 8 appearance at The Acoustic in Bridgeport and Dec. 15 at the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton, Mass.