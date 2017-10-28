Fats Domino Tribute Monday

The music of the late Antoine Dominique “Fats” Domino, Jr. will be featured on the Oct. 30 edition of the Devo Rock Show which runs from 9 a.m.-noon .

Click here to listen live.

The renowned New Orleans singer and piano player whose career spanned more than five decades — during which time he had 35 records reach the Billboard Top 40 — died at the age of 89 on Oct. 24.

Included in the program will be classic hits from Domino’s catalog and artists covering his music including Cheap Trick, Tom Petty, Dr. John, Dave Edmunds and many others.