Bay Area Focus Saturday with Deborah Grabien, Steve Kimock

Interviews with Deborah Grabien and Steve Kimock will be featured on the Oct. 21 edition of Greasy Tracks. The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

A widely published author, Grabien is also the vocalist and guitarist in The Sound Field, a San Francisco-based band which recently released its debut album, The Bucket List. Guitarists David Lindley and Mark Karan and keyboardist Pete Sears participated in some of the recording sessions.

Noted guitarist Kimock — who also hails from the Bay Area — releases his latest album, Satellite City, on Oct. 27 and opens a tour on Nov. 1 at Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y.

Produced by Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools and recorded at Bob Weir’s at TRI Studios, Satellite City features long-time Kimock collaborators bassist Bobby Vega, multi-instrumentalist Leslie Mendelson and drummer John Morgan Kimock.

Grabien and Kimock will discuss their new releases and tracks from each will be featured.