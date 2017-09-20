Chris Robinson, Polyrhythmics Spotlighted

The Sept. 23 edition of Greasy Tracks featured the music of the Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Polyrhythmics as local appearances loom for each of the groups.

Included was interviews with Robinson — whose band visits Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Oct. 5 and Infinity’s Hartford venue on Nov. 4 — and guitarist Ben Bloom of Polyrhythmics who make their Connecticut debut on Sept. 29 at Arch Street Tavern in Hartford.

Pigeonholing the style of Polyrhythmics is a challenge, but horn-laden, afro-beat may be the best description — imagine a hybrid of The Meters with The JB Horns meeting Fela Kuti when Africa ’70 was backing him during his incredibly creative 1970s period.

The Seattle-based band formed in 2010 and just released their fourth CD, Caldera, an all-instrumental offering from the eight-piece group.

Robinson, best known for his blues-wailing vocals when he fronted The Black Crowes, formed CRB in 2011, initially to just play gigs in California when he was off the road and

recording with the Crowes. It wasn’t long before CRB was touring and recording as their debut came out in 2012. Since that time, in additional to playing nearly 100 shows annually, the band releases an average of an album a year, their latest, Barefoot In The Head (Silver Arrow Records) came out in July and is their sixth studio work.

While the Crowes made their final appearance in late 2013 before officially breaking up in 2015, Robinson seemingly was unfazed and continued to record and tour with CRB whose concerts predictably feature an interesting mix of original music with a smattering of covers tossed in that run the gamut from Waylon Jennings, Delaney & Bonnie and Peter Tosh to the Rolling Stones, The Byrds, Eddie Floyd and New Riders of the Purple Sage, in other words, something for everyone.