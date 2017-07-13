ATC’s Dave Munro Interviewed On July 17 Devo Rock Show

Enlisting in the Navy right out of high school, Dave Munro became an air traffic controller and served for six years before realizing that he really wanted to write and play music instead.

Performing at open mic nights in the metro-Boston area, Munro met Casey Sullivan and they went on to form Air Traffic Controller which now includes Steve Scott, Adam Salameh and Adrian Aiello.

Last month, ATC released their fourth album, Echo Papa which was produced by Bleu and engineered by Grammy Award-winner Ducky Carlisle.

On the July 17 edition of The Devo Rock Show, an interview by Devo with Munro — recorded on the Boston Common — will be featured as well as tracks from the latest ATC release as well as earlier albums, Black Box and Nordo. Munro discusses how some of the tracks were written and recorded by the band. Click here to listen live.