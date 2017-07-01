Sonny Landreth Spotlight

Guitarist Sonny Landreth was featured on the July 3 edition of The Devo Rock Show. Click here to listen to an archive of the program.

Landreth, known as the “King of Slydeco,” is an accomplished slide guitar player who has appeared on albums by John Hiatt, Buckwheat Zydeco, Eric Clapton and many others.

His musical roots are steeped in his native Louisiana where his new album, Live In Lafayette (Provogue) was recorded. It features acoustic and electric sets, including a number of tracks from his last studio release, a collection of largely traditional blues compositions, Bound By The Blues (Provogue).

Included on the program was an interview with Landreth along with a wide range of sessions he’s done with other artists as well as tracks from his most recent efforts.