Wheels of Soul Preview

The 2017 edition of The Wheels of Soul Tour will be previewed on the June 24 edition of Greasy Tracks. The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

The 21-date tour, featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band with The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna, makes a stop at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center on July 9.

The program will have interviews with guitarist Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers as well as Hot Tuna guitarist Jorma Kaukonen and bassist Jack Casady who will be playing as an electric trio with drummer Jason Guip. Live and studio material from all three groups will be played throughout, including a number of tracks featuring Wood or Kaukonen sitting in with TTB.

There will be ticket giveaways as well as copies of TTB’s recently released live CD Live From The Fox Oakland (Fantasy) and latest studio release Let Me Get By (Fantasy).

The inaugural Wheels of Soul tour took place in 2015 with TTB joined by special guests Doyle Bramall II and Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings. Last year, TTB took Los Lobos and The North Mississippi Allstars on the road in what was a highly regarded tour.