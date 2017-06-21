Southern Gospel Returns

A special program of southern gospel music hosted by Joe Tyler will air on June 22 between 6-8 a.m. Click here to listen live.

Interestingly, the program will be hosted by Joe Tyler, a longtime listener and supporter of WRTC who often requests gospel songs. Tyler was allegedly so persistent, according to an inside source at the station, that it was decided that he should be a guest host for a special show.

The program will feature a variety of southern gospel and bluegrass artists including, The Kingsmen, The Carolina Boys, 11th Hour and more.