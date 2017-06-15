Self Suffice returns to ‘RTC

Trinity College graduate and former WRTC host Khaiim Kelly — known by a number of stage names, including Khaiim the RapOet and Self Suffice The RapOet — returns to the station on June 18 when he visits Notes From The Underground at 6:30 p.m. to discuss his new CD, Self Control. Click here to listen live.

Currently a visiting lecturer on international studies at Trinity, the recording artist was a creative force as a high school student where he submitted an educational rap song in lieu of a final paper for a science class. He was discovered by Talib Kweli and turned down a Def Jam recording deal to attend Trinity where he would augment his studies by working as a teaching assistant in poetry and computer science.

Following graduating in 2003, he worked as an educational technology manager by day, while performing at night. He would ultimately leave the lab work behind when his independently released album, Manhattan Night, which he recorded with King Mez of J. Cole’s Dreamville/Roc Nation, topped the independent hip-hop charts.

He continues to perform nationally and internationally and is a frequent guest lecturer at colleges and universities. He was recognized by President Obama’s administration program Champions of Change which celebrates “individuals who empower and inspire their communities.”