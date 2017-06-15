Chuck Prophet Interviewed

WRTC hosts Boris and Devo got a chance to talk to guitarist Chuck Prophet after his show at The Parlor Room in Northampton, Mass., on June 14.

The first part of the interview will air on the June 19 edition of The Devo Rock Show while the second part can be caught on the June 21 edition of The Boris Rock Show. Each program airs 9 a.m.-noon. Click here to listen live.

The interview focuses on Prophet’s latest release, Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins; (Yep Roc Records) his former band to Green on Red, renowned as one of the big names of the musical movement known as The Paisley Underground which was primarily rooted in 1980s Los Angeles; and his numerous collaborations with other artists.

Each program will spotlight music from Prophet’s interesting and on-going career as well as artists who influenced him.