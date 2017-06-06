Ambrosia on The Devo Rock Show Monday

Interviews with founding members of Ambrosia will be featured on the June 12 edition of The Devo Rock Show which airs 9 a.m.-noon.

Devo will be playing Ambrosia music throughout the program which will feature interviews with three founding members of the band, including bassist Joe Puerta, drummer Burleigh Drummond and keyboardist Christopher North along with current vocalist Ken Stacey.

Formed as a quartet in 1970, the Los Angeles-based band released its self-titled debut album in 1975 which featured chart-friendly tracks “Holdin’ On To Yesterday” which went to No. 17 on Billboard while “Nice Nice Very Nice” hit No. 63.

They would firmly establish themselves on F.M. hit stations in 1978 when their third album, Life Beyond L.A. provided “How Much I Feel” which went to No. 3. They followed that success in 1980 with One Eighty which featured “The Biggest Part Of Me” which hit No. 3 and “You’re The Only Woman (You & I)” which reached No. 13 for their fifth Top 40 hit.

Oddly enough, their cover of “Magical Mystery Tour” made it to No. 39 in 1976 when it was released on the soundtrack for All This and World War II – a documentary pairing 28 Beatles songs covered by other artists paired with newsreel footage from World War II. The film was widely panned by critics and the ticket-buying public showed such little interest in it that it was pulled from theaters after two weeks.

Later this year, the band plans on releasing their first studio album since 1982. “Hopes and Dreams,” one of the tracks from the forthcoming album will be featured on “The Sparrows” a new Fox Network series slated to start this fall.