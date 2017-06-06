Ramsey Lewis Interviewed

Legendary jazz pianist on Ramsey Lewis was interviewed on the June 5 edition of The Kitchen Sink of Jazz.

Lewis, who recently celebrated his 82nd birthday, has won a trio of Grammy Awards over a career now in its seventh decade which has seen him honored with seven gold records and release nearly 80 recordings.

He leads a quintet at the on The Ridgefield Playhouse on June 11.

Under his leadership, the Ramsey Lewis Trio — which he formed in the mid-1950s –proved a crossover success merging jazz and rock as they recorded such hits as “The Inn Crowd” and “Hang On Sloopy” and later, a masterful reworking of the spiritual “Wade In The Water.”

Changing sidemen and collaborators over the years proved no challenge to Lewis who lists Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum as key influences on him during his formative years as a performing artist.

The interview with Lewis — which was not short on some amusing moments — delves into his childhood introduction to the piano, honing his chops in Chicago, often directly or indirectly under the tutelage of Peterson, some interesting memories about how he opted to record what would go on to be some of his most successful singles and his perspective on spending time on the road playing dates around the world.

