It Was 50 Years Ago . . . Revisiting Sgt. Pepper

The 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles classic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band will be celebrated on the May 29 edition of The Devo Rock Show

The program airs 9 a.m.-noon, click here or here to to listen live.

Included on the program will be newly remixed versions of songs by Giles Martin from the just-issued deluxe edition of the album along with first takes of some of the songs and commentary by the original engineer George Martin.

The album — recorded between November 1966 and April 1967 at Abbey Road Studios in London with production primarily done at EMI Studios and Regent Sound in London — is considered one of the greatest rock albums of all time and inspired generations of musicians to push the musical boundaries of rock music.

The album was released on May 26, 1967, and has since sold more than 32 million copies worldwide making it one of the best-selling of all time.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band marked a change in direction for The Fabs as they essentially became a studio band.

They effectively stopped doing live performances following their Aug. 29, 1966 concert at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, Calif., opting instead to focus on studio work beginning with Sgt. Pepper only to be followed by such landmark releases as Magical Mystery Tour six months later and The Beatles, also known as The White Album a year later.

They released a pair of albums in 1969 — Yellow Submarine and Abbey Road — and made their final live appearance, playing an impromptu and rather loose 15-song set atop the roof of Apple Corps on Jan. 30, 1969, before the police shut it down.

In May 1970, the group released Let It Be, their final studio effort. The band was technically not even together at that point as John Lennon had told his bandmates the following September that he wanted out, while Paul McCartney officially announced he was leaving the group about a month before Let It Be came out.