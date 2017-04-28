WRTC Goes On The Road

A special edition of Greasy Tracks aired April 22 with a five-plus hour program broadcast from an Earth Day fundraiser in West Hartford featuring performances by Old Royals and Ray Morant’s Soul Tsunami.

To listen to an archive of the program, click here and go here for the playlist.

Held to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and KNOX, Inc., the event also celebrated the 1,000th program aired on WRTC by Greasy Tracks’ host Chris Cowles who served as emcee.

Old Royals play the TELEFUNKEN Live Stage during the April 22 Earth Day Block Party fundraiser in West Hartford. From left is guitarist Ryan Loftus, drummer Ian Cluggish, bassist James Duffy and guitarist Jeremy Whitney. (Photo by Jeff Skurkis Photography)

JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research. Founded more than 45 years ago — JDRF has more than 100 locations in the United States and six international affiliates — it has funded more than $2 billion in research.

Ray Morant’s Soul Tsunami headlined the event, with guitarist Morant joined by keyboardist Matt Zeiner, drummer Dexter T. Pettaway, Sr. and bassist Ed Corvo. (Photo by Jeff Skurkis Photography)

Founded in 1966 by Hartford councilwoman Betty Knox when she established a trust fund to help improve the city, KNOX, Inc. focuses on funding community development and operating “greening” efforts, including on-going programs such as Blooms Planters, Trees For Hartford Neighborhoods, Green Team and Hartford Cleans Up.

Greasy Tracks’ host Chris Cowles on air during the fundraising event in West Hartford. His weekly program on WRTC is the longest-running soul/blues show in the state. (Photo by Jeff Skurkis Photography)

