WRTC Goes On The Road

A special edition of Greasy Tracks aired April 22 with a five-plus hour program broadcast from an Earth Day fundraiser in West Hartford featuring performances by Old Royals and Ray Morant’s Soul Tsunami.

To listen to an archive of the program, click here and go here for the playlist.

Held to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and KNOX, Inc., the event also celebrated the 1,000th program aired on WRTC by Greasy Tracks’ host Chris Cowles who served as emcee.

JDRF is the leading global organization funding Type 1 diabetes research. Founded more than 45 years ago — JDRF has more than 100 locations in the United States and six international affiliates — it has funded more than $2 billion in research.

Founded in 1966 by Hartford councilwoman Betty Knox when she established a trust fund to help improve the city, KNOX, Inc. focuses on funding community development and operating “greening” efforts, including on-going programs such as Blooms Planters, Trees For Hartford Neighborhoods, Green Team and Hartford Cleans Up.