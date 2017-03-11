Bantams Quarterfinals Bound, Host Endicott Saturday

The Trinity men’s hockey team hosts Endicott College on March 18 at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Div. 3 playoffs that will be carried live on WRTC-FM.

Click here to listen to the play-by-play and commentary by Ric Casciano along with Bob and Michael Parzych from the Williams Rink at the Koppel Center on the Trinity campus.

The Bantams (19-6-3) punched their ticket to last eight with a dominating performance against Plattsburgh State (17-10-1) on March 11 where they emerged 4-1 winners in the first round tilt where they outclassed the Cardinals for nearly the entire contest.

Trinity defeated Plattsburgh State, 5-1, in the 2015 quarterfinals en route to an eventual national title.

Senior forward Sean Orlando scored twice in the opening 13 minutes while senior forward Brandon Cole added tallies in the second and third periods. Junior forward Tyler Whitney added a pair of assists as Trinity found the net twice on powerplays. Junior goalie Alex Morin made 26 saves.

The Bantams are riding a nine-game winning streak and face an upstart Endicott side which is only in its second year of Div. 3 play, boosted by a first-ever post-season victory as the Gulls broke a 3-3 draw with a goal midway through the final period to see off host Hobart, 4-3, in Geneva, N.Y.

Endicott (24-3-2) had to battle for the victory, effectively killing off a trio of penalties late in the game. The Gulls are unbeaten in 12 straight outings.

In the other quarterfinals, Norwich hosts Hamilton, Wis-Stevens Point hosts Adrian and Augsburg travels to St. Norbert with the winner advancing to a semifinal fixture against the Trinity-Endicott winner. The semifinals are slated for March 24 at Utica Memorial Auditorium on the campus of Utica College in Utica, N.Y. The championship will be held at the same location on March 25.