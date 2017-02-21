WRTC to air hockey semifinals Saturday

The Trinity men’s hockey team hosts Tufts on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in a NESCAC semifinal that will be carried live on WRTC.

Click here to listen live. to listen to the play-by-play and commentary by Ric Casciano along with Bob and Michael Parzych from the Williams Rink at the Koppel Center on the Trinity campus.

Trinity, which is riding a five-game winning streak, finished the regular season with a 15-6-3 record, while going 11-5-2 in conference play as they finished third behind Colby and top-seeded Hamilton. The Jumbos (11-10-3/9-8-1) were sixth.

The fixture marks the third time the two squads have met this year. Host Tufts won the first contest, 3-1, in what was the season-opener for each team, while the Bantams took the return game in Hartford, 7-1.

Trinity is led by junior forward Anthony Sabitsky (16 goals, 12 assists), senior forward Sean Orlando (13/16), junior forward Tyler Whitney (12/17) and senior forward Ryan Cole (11/18). Junior goalie Alex Morin has made 22 appearances, garnering a record of 13-6-3. Trinity has outscored its opponents 102-45.

In the other quarterfinals, Hamilton hosts Bowdoin; Colby hosts Wesleyan and Williams hosts Amherst.

Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinal round which will be played on March 4 with the highest seed hosting the lowest seed and the second-highest seed hosting the second-lowest seed. The championship is slated for March 5 at 2 p.m.