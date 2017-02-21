Back At Stax, William Bell Goes Full Circle

An interview with William Bell was featured on the Feb 11 edition of Greasy Tracks, a day before the veteran soul singer won a Grammy for Best Americana Album for his This Is Where I Live (Stax).

To listen to the interview, click here.

Bell was also nominated for best Traditional R&B Performance for “The Three of Me.” The Grammy win, Bell’s first, came as he finished ahead of Kris Kristofferson, The Avett Brothers and Lori McKenna in the voting.

Bell began his career at Memphis-based Stax Records where he was initially signed as a songwriter. In 1961, he had his first charting single for the label, “You Don’t Miss Your Water.” He would later co-write “Born Under A Bad Sign” with Booker T. Jones. The track was originally recorded by Albert King in 1967 with covers later done by numerous artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Blue Cheer, Cream, Paul Butterfield Blues Band and Big Mama Thornton.

Greasy Tracks, the longest-running soul show in the state, airs Saturday’s 3:30-5:30 p.m.