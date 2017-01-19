Eric Krasno, Marcus King Interviewed on Saturday

Interviews with and the music of guitarists Eric Krasno and Marcus King will be featured on the Jan. 21 edition of Greasy Tracks.

New look: Guitarist Danny Mayer (left), Mary Corso and Eric Krasno with the Eric Krasno Band at the Brooklyn Bowl in July 2016. (Lou Montesano photo)

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m.  Click here to listen live.

The pair start an 11-date tour, leading their respective bands, on Jan. 24 and will appear Jan. 25 at The Brighton Music Hall in Allston, Mass.; Jan. 26 at Nectar’s in Burlington, VT; Jan. 27 at The Acoustic in Bridgeport; and Jan. 28 at The Gramercy in New York City. There will be ticket giveaways for the Bridgeport show.

Alone/Together: Eric Krasno (left) with Marcus King sitting in with The Eric Krasno Band at the Booklyn Bowl last summer. (Lou Montesano photo)

Best known for his work with Soulive and Lettuce, Krasno has been touring and The Eric Krasno Band since last summer. His latest effort, Blood From A Stone (Feel Records) features a complete change of direction from his 2010 debut where there was only one vocal track. This time around, there’s only one instrumental, albeit featuring guest guitar slinger Derek Trucks.

Leading the way: Marcus King (center) fronts The Marcus King Band who are gaining a reputation for robust live performances.

King, who recently turned 20, has been gaining plaudits for his performances as he fronts an eight-piece band. His second album, The Marcus King Band (Fantasy Records) was recently released and runs the gamut from straight ahead Southern blues-rock to a handful of ballads. King worked closely with Gov’t Mule guitarist Warren Haynes who produced the album, much of which was recorded at The Carriage House Stamford, Conn.

