Yardbirds Guitarist Johnny A Interviewed Saturday

An interview with Yardbirds guitarist Johnny A will be featured on the Jan. 14 edition of Greasy Tracks where he’ll discuss his solo work as well as up-coming plans with the legendary blues-rock band.

The program airs 3:30-5:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

A plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Jan. 20 and there will be ticket giveaways during the program for his appearance.

Heavily influenced by the music of The Beatles, A played in a number of Boston-based bands in the 1970s and 80s before linking up with J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf for whom A served as guitarist and musical director over a seven-year period.

Artistically speaking, A says he has been more influenced by songs than individual guitarists. When it comes to players, he tabs Chet Atkins as his favorite, but admits to being a big fan of Jeff Beck, John McLaughlin, Wes Montgomery and Robert Fripp’s work with King Crimson.

A leads a four-piece band for the up-coming Hartford appearance where he will perform an all-instrumental show, spotlighting a mix of original compositions — including those from his latest release, Driven (Aglaophone Records) — as well as an interesting mix of covers. Later this month, he returns to the road with the Yardbirds on what will be his fourth tour with the band.

“I want to create instrumental music and deliver it like a vocalist,” he says. “You can be a great player, on any instrument, and people will take notice for a while…but what people really remember is someone who brings them a great melody.”