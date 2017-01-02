Phil Perry on Java Jazz

The Jan. 6 edition of Java Jazz will feature an interview with the renowned falsetto vocalist Phil Perry.

The program runs 6-9 a.m. and will spotlight Perry’s work as a recording artist, writer, producer, musician and arranger.

Now in his fifth decade in the music industry, Perry started his career with the East St. Louis soul group The Montclairs in 1969 when they recorded their first single which was only distributed around the St. Louis area.

The band’s fortunes soon changed when they teamed with bandleader/producer Oliver Sain who recorded a number of singles with them before helping them sign with the Louisiana-based label, Paula where they recorded their only hit sides, including “Dreaming Out Of Season,” “Beggin’ Is Hard To Do” and “Make Up For Lost Time.” Failing to break into the Top 20, the group only managed to release one LP, Dreaming Out Of Season in 1972.

The group broke up in 1975 and four years later, Perry headed to Los Angeles where he and Montclairs bandmate Kevin Sanlin signed with Capitol Records, working with producer Chuck Jackson as Perry & Sanlin.

Between 1980-81 the duo released two albums For Those Who Love and We’re The Winners and a handful of singles, but found no chart success with the exception of their first single, “With You” which reached No. 81. They would work as producers and song writers until Perry opted to go solo and in 1991 released his debut The Heart of the Man. He would record the bulk of his dozen-plus albums for Shanachie, including his most recent offering, A Better Man in 2015.

Influenced by such groups as The Fantastic Four and Tomorrow’s Promise and writers/producers such as Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, Perry has balanced his work as a solo artist and session vocalist, collaborating with the likes of Johnny Mathis, Freddie Hubbard, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, George Duke,

Najee, Bill Withers, Barbara Streisand, June Pointer, Dave Koz, Bobby Womack, Chaka Khan, Fourplay, George Benson, Rod Stewart and Will Downing to name a few.

Perry’s next album, Breathless is tabbed for release in February.