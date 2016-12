The 45th Annual On-Again/Off-Again Bob Parzych Christmas Show starring Chet McPhee, co-starring The Sparkemon & The Boyz aired on Dec. 12, with the jocoseness not getting too out of control as the FCC did not have to step in.

Click here to listen to the program if you so dare.

Pridefully not deviating from material heard — and in some cases seen — on past editions, the program was a veritable cornucopia of Yuletide festiveness with no shortage of tomfoolery.