Guitarist John Pizzarelli was interviewed on the Dec. 5 edition of The Kitchen Sink of Jazz.

Pizzarelli and host Bob Parzych spoke about the artist’s latest release, Midnight McCartney (Concord Records) and up-coming local gigs at Infinity Hall, Scullers in Boston and The Quick Center in Fairfield.

As expected, the conversation digressed as they bantered about family, football and other non-jazz topics.

The Kitchen Sink of Jazz airs Monday’s 3-6 p.m.