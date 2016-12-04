Emilio Castillo on Java Jazz

Tower of Power tenor saxophonist Emilio Castillo was a guest on the Dec. 2 edition of Java Jazz where he joined host Steve Adler to discuss the storied history and up-coming plans of one of the world’s greatest horn bands.

Click here to listen to the interview.

Castillo along with baritone saxophonist Stephen “Doc” Kupka, drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Francis “Rocco” Prestia, remain the four original members of the band which formed in Oakland in 1968 and continues to play nearly 200 dates a year.

Tower of Power appears at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Infinity Hall in Hartford on Dec. 31.