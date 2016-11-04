Alan Gorrie Reminisces About AWB On Java Jazz

Average White Band bassist/guitarist Allan Gorrie was a guest on the Nov. 4 edition of Java Jazz where he joined host Steve Adler to discuss the storied history of the legendary funk band which formed in 1972 in Dundee, Scotland.

Click here to listen to the interview.

Gorrie, along with guitarist Onnie McIntyre, remain the two founding members still with the band which plays Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 11 and Infinity’s Norfolk venue on Nov. 19.

In a lively discussion, Gorrie reminisced about the band’s history; how the music industry has changed; his views on current day funk and reflections on AWB’s signature track, “Pick Up The Pieces” which topped the U.S. singles chart in 1975.