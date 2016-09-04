Dave Pegg interview Friday

An interview with Fairport Convention and Jethro Tull bassist Dave Pegg will air on the Sept. 9 edition of The Boris & Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Pegg is the longest-surviving member of Fairport Convention, having joined the band in 1969. In addition to his long career with Fairport Convention, he was also a member of Jethro Tull and has appeared on numerous albums by a variety of artists including, Richard Thompson, Nick Drake and P.J. Wright.

Included on the program will be music from different periods of Pegg’s career and Devo’s interview with Pegg conducted last month at Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in England.

Fairport Convention mark their 50th anniversary next year and Pegg talks about the artists who will appear at the 2017 edition of the Cropredy Convention. He also shares interesting stories from his tenure in Jethro Tull and what he sees as the future of Fairport Convention.

