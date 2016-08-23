Headspace/Threshold singer on Aug. 26 Devo Rock Show

Recently returned from England, Devo will feature an interview with lead singer and songwriter Damian Wilson from the progressive bands Headspace and Threshold on the Aug. 26 edition of The Devo Rock Show.

The program airs 7:30-10:30 p.m. Click here to listen live.

Having just attended Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in Cropredy, England, Devo interviewed Wilson who discussed his performance at the fest which has been an annual event since 1976; life touring on his canal boat; the latest goings on with Headspace; and his new solo album, Built For Fighting.

Devo will feature music from Headspace’s All That You Fear Is Gone which was released earlier in the year, as well as live recordings from the Threshold’s 2015 European tour and as yet unreleased music from his forthcoming solo effort.

In addition to Wilson, Headspace includes guitarist Pete Rinaldi, bassist Lee Pomeroy, drummer Adam Falkner and keyboardist Adam Wakeman — the son of Rick Wakeman, best known for his work with Yes.

Their latest album covers a variety of musical styles, differing from Wilson’s solo release and the heavier progressive rock of Threshold.

The interview was conducted on Wilson’s boat which he uses to tour in England via the system of canals linking small towns and cities.