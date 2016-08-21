Chris Collingwood on new project

Chris Collingwood was an in-studio guest on the Aug. 22 edition of The Devo Rock Show where he discussed his new project Look Park and up-coming appearance at the Amourasaurus II festival which runs Aug. 27-28 at Look Park in Northampton, Mass.

To listen to the interview, click here.

The festival features the band Lake Street Dive headlining both days with Collingwood’s band taking the stage on Aug. 27. Soul legend Mavis Staples also appears on the opening day.

Look Park made their live debut on July 19 at The Parlor Room in Northampton and four days later, was at the Fuji Rock Festival in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

Collingwood, who calls Northampton home, is best known for his work with Fountains of Wayne which spawned a number of well-regarded releases and hits such as “Stacey’s Mom” and “Valley Winter Song.” Collingwood was the lead vocalist for the band and played guitar along with Jody Porter while bassist Adam Schlesinger was primary songwriter with Collingwood often contributing material. Veteran drummer Brian Young rounded out the group which garnered a pair of Grammy nominations.

His new album, out now on Yep Roc, was recorded with legendary producer Mitchell Froom who has worked with the likes of Elvis Costello and Crowded House. It’s a departure from Fountains of Wayne with stripped down arrangements of his songs and a sound that is less power pop, thus allowing Collingwood’s unique lyrics and music to come through in a fresh way.

Devo featured tracks from the new Look Park album and some nuggets from Fountains of Wayne.